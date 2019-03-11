Festo Unveils New 'Soft' Robotic Arm Powered By Air

This is a video demonstration of the modular BionicSoftArm developed by robotics manufacturer Festo. The 'soft' arm contains pneumatically powered 'muscles' and is designed to be more flexible and lighter than your typical robotic arm. Some more info while I challenge it to an arm wrestling match, then tear it off and beat its controlling computer with it until it sparks and catches fire:

Whether free and flexible movements or defined sequences, thanks to its modular design, the pneumatic lightweight robot can be used for numerous applications. In combination with various adaptive grippers, it can pick up and handle a wide variety of objects and shapes. At the same time, it is completely compliant and poses no danger to the user even in the event of a collision.

I didn't really understand what they were getting at with all that, but I can only assume it was a very subtle way of saying it will be better at handjobs than traditional robotic arms. "Nobody beats me though." No....you'll always be number one in my little black book, Doctor Octopus. I just wish I didn't always have to bring three friends.

Keep going for the video, and check out that attachment at 1:15.

