Eye Candies: Rebirth, A Photorealistic Short Created With Unreal Engine 4

This is Rebirth, a short photorealistic cinematic created using real-world scans and Unreal Engine 4. Some more info while I reminisce about a time when I thought the graphics on the original Playstation were out of this world:

Introducing Rebirth, a real-time cinematic produced by Quixel, harnessing the power of Unreal Engine and real-world scans from the Megascans Icelandic collection. With photorealistic results rivaling traditional offline renderers, Rebirth represents a new way of crafting computer graphics.

Set in the beautiful, other-worldly landscapes of Iceland, Rebirth brought together a team from VFX, games and ArchViz to produce a cinematic asking existential questions of machine/human hybrids.

We sure have come a long way, haven't we? One minute there's Pong, and the next there's...whatever the hell this is. As one Youtube commenter so eloquently put it: "BRUH, these graphics + VR and i'll never leave my house again﻿." Haha, it's crazy what it takes some people to never want to leave their house again. I already don't ever want to leave, and I don't have these graphics, VR, or running water. What I do have are roaches, and I still don't want to leave.

