Eye Candies: Rebirth, A Photorealistic Short Created With Unreal Engine 4

March 27, 2019

This is Rebirth, a short photorealistic cinematic created using real-world scans and Unreal Engine 4. Some more info while I reminisce about a time when I thought the graphics on the original Playstation were out of this world:

Introducing Rebirth, a real-time cinematic produced by Quixel, harnessing the power of Unreal Engine and real-world scans from the Megascans Icelandic collection. With photorealistic results rivaling traditional offline renderers, Rebirth represents a new way of crafting computer graphics.


Set in the beautiful, other-worldly landscapes of Iceland, Rebirth brought together a team from VFX, games and ArchViz to produce a cinematic asking existential questions of machine/human hybrids.

We sure have come a long way, haven't we? One minute there's Pong, and the next there's...whatever the hell this is. As one Youtube commenter so eloquently put it: "BRUH, these graphics + VR and i'll never leave my house again﻿." Haha, it's crazy what it takes some people to never want to leave their house again. I already don't ever want to leave, and I don't have these graphics, VR, or running water. What I do have are roaches, and I still don't want to leave.

  • Frédéric Purenne

    How can we tell it's photo realistic if we're showing unrealistic settings? Don't get me wrong, it was eerily beautiful, but you can't tell me that you think it's realistic when looking at 0:32. The whole building seemed to have lighting that came out of nowhere.

    Bad demo for something that looks like an awesome product.

  • ChungLingSoo

    That was...................................................................................................unreal.

  • Bling Nye

    I had time to fall asleep, take a nap, wake up, make tea, have tea, realize I hate tea, get coffee, have coffee, meet a girl, fall in love, remember I'm already in a relationship, die, resurrect, and poop in what I assume as a toilet during that pause. Unreal!

