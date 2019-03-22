Dogfish Head Brewery And Kodak Team Up To Develop A Beer That Can Develop Super8 Film
This is Dogfish Head SuperEIGHT, a Gose beer developed in partnership with Kodak that has the perfect pH to develop Super 8 film (along with the other ingredients listed above). Some more info while I pour half on Old English forty on my laptop and complain Photoshop has stopped working:
This sessionable super Gose is brewed with eight heroic ingredients: prickly pear, mango, boysenberry, blackberry, raspberry, elderberry, kiwi juices, toasted quinoa and an ample addition of red Hawaiian sea salt! ...These unique ingredients give this beer a vibrant red color, with delicious flavors of berries and watermelon, along with a tart - yet refreshing - finish. But that's not all ... it also effectively develops Kodak's Super 8 film. From the can to the stop bath, there's a whole lot of science and alternative processing that takes place to bring the imagery to life. And it's so totally worth it..
But like, can I still drink the beer after developing my movie? Asking for a friend who already did but really can't afford diarrhea on a Friday night. "Do you have a date, GW?" I said I was talking about a friend. "Friend, LOL." Friend? DATE, LOL. I could really use a hug.
Keep going for a video of a trip to Philadelphia processed with the beer.
Thanks again to my friend becca b, who agrees happy hour on Fridays should really begin at lunch.
