Dare To Dream: World's Strongest Man Winner Attempts To Eat Taco Bell's Entire Menu

March 29, 2019

eating-whole-taco-bell-menu.jpg

This is a video of four-time World's Strongest Man winner Brian Shaw attempting to eat every item on Taco Bell's menu -- a 40 item, 25,000 calorie challenge that cost him $120.03. SPOILER: He doesn't make it, although he admits to not being a competitive eater and not knowing the proper technique. It's all about technique! Some more info while I start training to do the same:

Though Shaw speeds up the video while he is attempting to eat the 25,000-calorie meal, he takes several breaks throughout to inform viewers that he is not enjoying his time.


"[This is] the worst eating challenge that I've ever taken part in," he says at one point in the video.

"It was really bad. My stomach hurts so bad. But also I can feel myself sweating. Because I'm like almost, my body is just like, 'I want to get this out, I want to get this out.' I'm sweating because I'm almost trying not to throw up. I mean this is awful, guys. I don't highly recommend this."

At the end of the video, the competitive strongman declared he likely will not be returning to Taco Bell "maybe ever."

Oh man, the experience turned him off of Taco Bell so badly he may never return? Well now I'm not sure I wanna take the challenge after all -- because if I don't have Taco Bell, what do I have? "Solid stools? A butthole that isn't planning an escape?" Not worth it.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Irina A, whose interests include cats, and Taco Bell.

  • Douchy McDouche

    In case of emergency call 9 Juan Juan.

  • Munihausen

    I could go for a Beef Supreme Gordita, no tomatoes. Hot (not Fire) sauce.

  • @reallyrealDonald

    Clearly he's a Del Taco man.

  • Steve Collins

    The Rattlesnake fries, though good. Are WAY OVERPRICED!

  • ChungLingSoo

    I really like the new Rattlesnake Fries but I wouldn't eat it more than a couple of times a week.
    My fast food ambitions are very low.

  • Wooder

    He did 9 bathroom trips and two of them he didn't make it.

    Why would someone at top fitness do this to themselves...

  • Closet Nerd

    Not the hero we deserve, but the hero we need.

  • GeneralDisorder

    The real hero is this man's colon.

  • Bling Nye

    I heard the guy's plumbing failed and this is the last footage of his roommate. https://media.giphy.com/med...

