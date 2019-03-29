Dare To Dream: World's Strongest Man Winner Attempts To Eat Taco Bell's Entire Menu

This is a video of four-time World's Strongest Man winner Brian Shaw attempting to eat every item on Taco Bell's menu -- a 40 item, 25,000 calorie challenge that cost him $120.03. SPOILER: He doesn't make it, although he admits to not being a competitive eater and not knowing the proper technique. It's all about technique! Some more info while I start training to do the same:

Though Shaw speeds up the video while he is attempting to eat the 25,000-calorie meal, he takes several breaks throughout to inform viewers that he is not enjoying his time.

"[This is] the worst eating challenge that I've ever taken part in," he says at one point in the video. "It was really bad. My stomach hurts so bad. But also I can feel myself sweating. Because I'm like almost, my body is just like, 'I want to get this out, I want to get this out.' I'm sweating because I'm almost trying not to throw up. I mean this is awful, guys. I don't highly recommend this." At the end of the video, the competitive strongman declared he likely will not be returning to Taco Bell "maybe ever."

Oh man, the experience turned him off of Taco Bell so badly he may never return? Well now I'm not sure I wanna take the challenge after all -- because if I don't have Taco Bell, what do I have? "Solid stools? A butthole that isn't planning an escape?" Not worth it.

