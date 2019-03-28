Cool: Custom Arcade Cabinet Inspired Sofas

March 28, 2019

arcade-sofas-1.jpg

These are several examples of the custom early 90's arcade cabinet inspired sofas built by Paris, France based design studio Harow. The sofas can be completely customized by size, cushion color, art, and neon, although you have to contact them for prices, which means they're probably so expensive it would be cheaper to just make your own, even if you don't own any tools and have to buy them, and have zero woodworking, sewing or neon light-making skills and have to learn by trail and error. Give it a couple years though, and you'll have something that looks just like this. Plus a real sense of accomplishment. And isn't that what living a rewarding life is all about? "A sense of accomplishment?" No clue, I've never felt it before.

Keep going for a handful more examples of the possibilities.

arcade-sofas-2.jpg

arcade-sofas-3.jpg

arcade-sofas-4.jpg

arcade-sofas-5.jpg

arcade-sofas-6.jpg

arcade-sofas-7.jpg

arcade-sofas-8.jpg

Thanks to Andrew P, who informed me he prefers a sofa you can just throw yourself down on with risking bruising yourself all over. Thank you, I'll remember that.

Artist Creates Traditional 18th Century Naval Portrait of Cap'n Crunch

Previous Story

The United States Of Dating App Preference

Next Story
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: arcade, back in the day, couch, meet me at the arcade, oh man i miss running for the arcade at the mall with a pocketful of quarters, oldschool, sitting on things, sofa, sounds expensive, sure why not, things that look like other things, video games
Previous Post
Next Post