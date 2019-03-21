Cat Plays With Newton's Cradle Desktop Toy

March 21, 2019

cat-vs-newtons-cradle.jpg

This is a video of Pickle the rescue cat seemingly understanding and playing with a Newton's Cradle desktop toy. Some more info from Pickle's caretaker while I try to untangle all the balls on mine (I go absolutely nuts on that thing sometimes, like I'm trying to send a friend over the top bar of a swing set):

[Pickle] e has no front teeth so he is unable to keep his tongue inside his mouth making him even cuter. ... Pickle did it all on his own and started playing with the Newton's Cradle. At first, he was just trying to eat the balls and then realized when he lets go, it starts swinging. He then didn't stop doing it and also started to pick up when he had done it wrong, as you can see in the video and stopped the swinging, trying again.

Admittedly, he does seem to know what he's doing. Now I'm not saying this cat understands physics, but I'm also not saying I understand physics. Or any of the other sciences or math, although based on a series of Youtube videos I was watching last night at 4AM I am convinced there are at least 26 dimensions.

Keep going for the video (which does contain an f-bomb at 0:10 which I mistook for one of my own coworkers at first), and try to tell me that isn't the face of a genius.

Thanks to Daniel C, who agrees sometimes at work you just need to pour a cocktail for you and your little drinking bird desktop toy to share and de-stress for a couple hours.

Motorcycle That Transforms Into A Jet-Powered Flying Machine

Previous Story

Woman Recording Video Birthday Message On Phone Pulls Out Of Parking Spot, Immediately Gets In Accident

Next Story
  • Ivanna Pewpalott

    look at that face that cat is baked out of its fuckin mind

  • GeneralDisorder

    Hard to tell if it's normal derp or catnip derp.

  • Ollie Williams

    Him and me both, brother.

  • ngoc

    Current study shows that on average 75% individuals are active into web browsing tasks. Web arena has grown into bigger and even better and generating a lot of make money online opportunities. Working from home internet tasks are trending and improving people's everyday lives. Why exactly it is really well known? Mainly because it enables you to work from anywhere and any time. You receive more time to allocate with all your friends and can plan out tours for getaways. A lot of people are making great income of $26000 weekly by utilizing the efficient and intelligent ways. Doing right work in a right path will always lead us in the direction of success. You can start to earn from the 1st day once you look at our website. >>>>> DON’T MISS

  • Douchy McDouche

    If it's so smart why can't it clean up poop after itself?!

  • Tigerh8r

    Why would it? Someone does it for him.

  • Douchy McDouche

    Touche.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: animals, awwww, balls, desktop, desktop toys, great next he's gonna build a computer and enslave us -- you just watch i called it, having a great time, here kitty kitty, interesting, learning, pets, physics, playing with things, teeth, tongue, toys, well how about that, who's a pretty kitty?! you're a pretty kitty!
Previous Post
Next Post