Cat People: Custom ~$2,700 Furry Cat Masks To Make You Look Just Like Your Cat



Because apparently some people have $2,700 burning a hole in their pocket and already own everything else, Japanese creative planning office Shindo Rinka and modeling workshop 91 will create a lifelike cat mask for you based on photos of your pet (previously: this not for sale cat mask made by art students). No word if wearing one and pooping inside the litter box instead of beside it will finally teach my cat to get it right, but I'm willing to try anything, even a $2,700 anything. I'll let you know how it goes. "Let me guess -- you couldn't make it in the box either." You know she really is a daddy's girl.

Keep going for a few more pictures including an even more terrifying work-in-progress shot.

