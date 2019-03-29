Boston Dynamics' Latest, A Giant Bird Inspired Box-Carrying Robot

This is a video from Boston Dynamics of Handle, a "mobile manipulation robot designed for logistics." Some more info while I imagine it's a giant drinking bird desktop toy HELLBENT ON MURDER *begins writing b-movie screenplay*:

Handle autonomously performs mixed SKU pallet building and depalletizing after initialization and localizing against the pallets. The on-board vision system on Handle tracks the marked pallets for navigation and finds individual boxes for grasping and placing.

When Handle places a boxes onto a pallet, it uses force control to nestle each box up against its neighbors. The boxes used in the video weigh about 5 Kg (11 lbs), but the robot is designed to handle boxes up to (15 Kg) (33 lb). This version of Handle works with pallets that are 1.2 m deep and 1.7 m tall (48 inches deep and 68 inches tall).

But are my Amazon packages gonna get here any faster? Because when I order something I want it NOW. Remember back in the day when you needed something you actually drove to a physical store and bought it? Of course we also lived in caves and hadn't invented the wheel yet. *daydreaming about the first time I rode a sabertooth tiger into battle* Those were simpler times.

