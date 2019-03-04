Blue Jean Denim Star Trek Starfleet Jackets

March 4, 2019

Remember the 'Starfleet 2364' Superhuman Streetwear jackets from Volante Designs? Of course you do, you're probably wearing one right now. And you must not be the only one because apparently they sold like such hotcakes that the company is back with a much more jean jacket looking 'Starfleet 2256' collection (that's 108 years earlier than their previous collection for those of you keeping track), starring a shit-ton of blue denim. Similarly priced to their more colorful counterparts, the jackets cost $330, come with option of 'Command Gold,' 'Sciences Silver,' and 'Operations Copper' accents, and in a variety of sizes to fit all body types. Man, who knew blue denim could look so futuristic? "It doesn't." No.... "Like not at all, they're just Canadian tuxedos." I feel like they should have gone with animal pelt accents.

Thanks to Carrie R, who agrees when in doubt, wear denim.

  • Nicholas Conrad

    I am into it!

  • Andrew Bower

    Yeah I'd smash the tubby one

  • Gilbert

    Agreed, because you know that she'd be grateful?

  • Not because she's got big boobs then?

  • Vampire Cop

    When you live in the South and want to appear not gay, yet still maintain your virginity.

  • Ollie Williams

    I find the token albino weirdly hot.

  • FearlessFarris

    Are albinos now a demographic that requires token representation? That's getting to be a long list, man.

  • Ollie Williams

    I suppose since they are a pretty slim minority, it'd be worth throwing them into a photo if you know of one. Probably not needed for a denim jacket, but they have all the rest of the major minority demographics covered.

  • Deksam

    Her family looks on with white pride...
    https://img.izismile.com/im...

  • Bling Nye

    Weirdly...?

  • James Mcelroy

    science is sexy.

  • Bling Nye
