Blue Jean Denim Star Trek Starfleet Jackets

Remember the 'Starfleet 2364' Superhuman Streetwear jackets from Volante Designs? Of course you do, you're probably wearing one right now. And you must not be the only one because apparently they sold like such hotcakes that the company is back with a much more jean jacket looking 'Starfleet 2256' collection (that's 108 years earlier than their previous collection for those of you keeping track), starring a shit-ton of blue denim. Similarly priced to their more colorful counterparts, the jackets cost $330, come with option of 'Command Gold,' 'Sciences Silver,' and 'Operations Copper' accents, and in a variety of sizes to fit all body types. Man, who knew blue denim could look so futuristic? "It doesn't." No.... "Like not at all, they're just Canadian tuxedos." I feel like they should have gone with animal pelt accents.

