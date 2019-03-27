Bicyclist Hits Drone While Catching Air Off A Jump

This is a short video of a bicyclist catching some sweet air off a dirt ramp in the desert and immediately hitting a quadrocopter that somebody had hovering right in the action. Obviously, this is all the drone operator's fault. Hey -- you want me to get some video of your jump? Awesome, I'll just hover my quadrocopter right in the middle of your trajectory at eyeball level. "Wait, what?" It's cool bro, I've had this thing for like almost a week already.

Keep going for the video.

