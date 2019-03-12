Bartender's Impressive Bottle In The Rafters Juggling Trick
Because you never know when a Cirque du Soleil scout could be watching, this is a short video of a Las Vegas bartender really working for those tips with an impressive mixer bottle in the rafters juggling trick (previously: magic for tips). Now I'm not saying that's definitely worth a couple extra bucks in gratuity, but please don't do that with my loaded nachos and I'll see if we can't work something out.
Keep going for the video with a much more acceptable framerate.
Thanks to You Suck GW, who really knows how to get my day started positively.
-
Douchy McDouche
-
joe
-
Irina Abramovich
Read More: bar, bartender, booze, drinking things, earning your tips, here's a buck now do it again with two bottles up there, how many times can you do it in a row though?, impressive, juggling, las vegas, oh wow, practice makes perfect, skills, so that's what that looks like, sure why not, tricks, video