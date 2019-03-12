Bartender's Impressive Bottle In The Rafters Juggling Trick

March 12, 2019

Because you never know when a Cirque du Soleil scout could be watching, this is a short video of a Las Vegas bartender really working for those tips with an impressive mixer bottle in the rafters juggling trick (previously: magic for tips). Now I'm not saying that's definitely worth a couple extra bucks in gratuity, but please don't do that with my loaded nachos and I'll see if we can't work something out.

Keep going for the video with a much more acceptable framerate.

  • Douchy McDouche

    Take 67.

  • joe

    Doing that once by luck would be impressive enough, if he is doing that consistently then he really is a dam good show off bartender.

  • Irina Abramovich

    First!!=)

    This bartender is pretty talented....

