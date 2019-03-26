Bad Ideas: Snorkeler Gives Shark Butterfly Kisses

This is a short video of a snorkeler (who presumably considers himself a shark whisperer while everyone else considers him a poor decision maker who should probably watch Grizzly Man) giving a relatively large shark some butterfly kisses. I mean, sure, the cleaner fish above the shark's eye does make it look like it has cartoon eyebrows and thus much friendlier, but there's still no reason for this. You can even see the shark's eyelid close like it was about to attack. But what do I know? I'm just a man who doesn't believe in taking unnecessary risks with his own life. "Says the guy who makes his own 'extra-extra-extra strength' boner pills at home." I said unnecessary, and they're not for sale if that's what you're getting at.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Allyson S, who agrees even Aquaman doesn't kiss sharks.