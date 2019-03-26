Bad Ideas: Snorkeler Gives Shark Butterfly Kisses

March 26, 2019

shark-kisses.jpg

This is a short video of a snorkeler (who presumably considers himself a shark whisperer while everyone else considers him a poor decision maker who should probably watch Grizzly Man) giving a relatively large shark some butterfly kisses. I mean, sure, the cleaner fish above the shark's eye does make it look like it has cartoon eyebrows and thus much friendlier, but there's still no reason for this. You can even see the shark's eyelid close like it was about to attack. But what do I know? I'm just a man who doesn't believe in taking unnecessary risks with his own life. "Says the guy who makes his own 'extra-extra-extra strength' boner pills at home." I said unnecessary, and they're not for sale if that's what you're getting at.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Allyson S, who agrees even Aquaman doesn't kiss sharks.

The Chug N' Plug Beer Shotgunning Tool

Previous Story

Highly Detailed Zombie And Monster And Yeti And Robot And Dinosaur Silicone Ice Pop Molds

Next Story
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: bad ideas, i don't see any mistletoe!, kissing things, look at the cool video i got!, maybe you should watch grizzly man first, poor decision making, risking it, sealife, sharks, taking chances, under the sea, video, what is wrong with you?, yeah you did
Previous Post
Next Post