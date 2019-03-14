Baby's First Word Is 'Google', Is Captured By Nest Home Security Cam In Nursery

This is a video of illustrator Clio Chiang's little baby girl saying her first word (Google) after Clio's husband is rocking the baby in the nursery and asks Google to play a song (the batty song? I need to download that). Admittedly, Google does sound like a pretty effortless first word, especially considering it's only a baby step away from googoo. Granted I'm sure most moms probably hope their baby's first word is going to be 'mama', and dads 'dada', but I guess this is what happens when you ask Google to play the batty song a hundred times a day. "What was your first word, GW?" Simon and Garfunkel's 'The Sound Of Silence' in its entirety.

Keep going for the video, it's pretty cute, especially how excited the father gets.

Thanks to hairless, who informed me his first word was 'Geronimo!' as he jumped from the delivery bed using his placenta as a parachute and made a bee-line for the snack machine in the lobby. Oh wow.