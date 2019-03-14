Awww: Puppy Cries Watching Mufasa's Death Scene In The Lion King

March 14, 2019

puppy-cries-to-lion-king.jpg

This is a video of four month old pit bull puppy Luna crying while watching Mufasa's death scene in The Lion King. There's no denying that she's watching it, now whether she actually has a grasp of what's happening or she just recognizes cartoon animals (which is impressive in and of itself), I don't know. What I do know is I'm about to call my own dogs at home on my pet video-phone and make it release all its treats. I love you! Daddy's coming home soon, girls, don't you wor-- ARE THOSE MY NEW RUNNING SHOES?!

Keep going for the video and please, please don't let this dog watch the Swamp Of Sadness scene in The Neverending Story.

Thanks to Allyson S and Charlotte, who agree it makes perfect sense why God wants all the dogs back for himself eventually.

  • Adibobea9

    This was the first movie I cried to as well…

  • Bling Nye

    RIP Artex.

  • Matt Le-Khac

    Would have been amazing if she started growling at scar.

  • Munihausen

    Swamp of Sadness was indeed sad. Being older, I found the scene in the movie Blow, with Johhny Depp, where he is leaving the message to his dad pretty rough.

