Awww: Puppy Cries Watching Mufasa's Death Scene In The Lion King

This is a video of four month old pit bull puppy Luna crying while watching Mufasa's death scene in The Lion King. There's no denying that she's watching it, now whether she actually has a grasp of what's happening or she just recognizes cartoon animals (which is impressive in and of itself), I don't know. What I do know is I'm about to call my own dogs at home on my pet video-phone and make it release all its treats. I love you! Daddy's coming home soon, girls, don't you wor-- ARE THOSE MY NEW RUNNING SHOES?!

Keep going for the video and please, please don't let this dog watch the Swamp Of Sadness scene in The Neverending Story.

