Artist Creates Traditional 18th Century Naval Portrait of Cap'n Crunch

March 28, 2019

18th-century-capn-crunch-naval-portrait.jpg

This is a shot of a traditional 18th century style naval portrait of Cap'n Crunch, digitally painted by artist and illustrator BoosterPang (links to available poster) as "another thing no one asked for." Only because we didn't know what was best for us, BoosterPang. Man, I can still remember the first time I ever did battle with the Cap'n. "He f***ed the roof of your mouth up, didn't he?" Even worse than the time I ate lava rocks. "Who would admit to eating lava rocks?" Someone who doesn't want to admit they were actually lava troll testicles. *shrug* A bet's a bet.

Keep going for a shot of a cereal box for reference.

capn-crunch.jpg

Thanks to Eric L, who, after seeing this portrait, isn't convinced the Crunch's father wasn't the Quaker Oats Man.

Recording The Speed Of Light At 10 Trillion Frames/Second

Previous Story

Cool: Custom Arcade Cabinet Inspired Sofas

Next Story
  • Megatron Jenkins

    That's kinda cool.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: art, breakfast cereal, cartoons, cereal, characters, digital painting, mascots, oh captain my captain, oh man i love your crunch berries sir!, painting, reimagining things, so that's what that looks like, sure why not, things that look like other things
Previous Post
Next Post