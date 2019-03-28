Artist Creates Traditional 18th Century Naval Portrait of Cap'n Crunch

This is a shot of a traditional 18th century style naval portrait of Cap'n Crunch, digitally painted by artist and illustrator BoosterPang (links to available poster) as "another thing no one asked for." Only because we didn't know what was best for us, BoosterPang. Man, I can still remember the first time I ever did battle with the Cap'n. "He f***ed the roof of your mouth up, didn't he?" Even worse than the time I ate lava rocks. "Who would admit to eating lava rocks?" Someone who doesn't want to admit they were actually lava troll testicles. *shrug* A bet's a bet.

Keep going for a shot of a cereal box for reference.

