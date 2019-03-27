Anybody Hiring Drivers?: Auto Transport Truck Obliterates Car It's Carrying Under Low Bridge

This is a video from I-95 North near exit 16 in Norwalk, Connecticut of an auto transport truck absolutely obliterating the passenger compartment of one of the cars it's carrying under a low bridge, peeling back the top like a sardine can. Sucks for that driver. Also sucks for whoever was really looking forward to their new car. I guess some things just weren't meant to be. Like the saying goes: if you love something, let it go. If it gets its top ripped off smacking a bridge and you still want it, you probably wanted a convertible to begin with. Let it go again and see if it comes back a flying car!

Keep going for the video, complete with a rear-facing angle from a car that was traveling right next to the truck.

Thanks to DT, who agrees sometimes you just forget what you're driving. It happens.