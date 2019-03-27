Anybody Hiring Drivers?: Auto Transport Truck Obliterates Car It's Carrying Under Low Bridge

March 27, 2019

This is a video from I-95 North near exit 16 in Norwalk, Connecticut of an auto transport truck absolutely obliterating the passenger compartment of one of the cars it's carrying under a low bridge, peeling back the top like a sardine can. Sucks for that driver. Also sucks for whoever was really looking forward to their new car. I guess some things just weren't meant to be. Like the saying goes: if you love something, let it go. If it gets its top ripped off smacking a bridge and you still want it, you probably wanted a convertible to begin with. Let it go again and see if it comes back a flying car!

Keep going for the video, complete with a rear-facing angle from a car that was traveling right next to the truck.

Thanks to DT, who agrees sometimes you just forget what you're driving. It happens.

  • Douchy McDouche

    The guy in the white van saw it coming.

  • Bling Nye

    "Just a little off the top."

    Hold my beer.

  • ChungLingSoo

    I like how the mother tells the little girl the car just broke and she goes, "Ow!" Then, the mother tells her she's good..

  • The_Wretched

    Remember the days when you could drive down a highway doing whatever in your car and the only people who'd see are one or two people who could look down into your car and they'd not record it? I do.

  • Closet Nerd

    Will i clear the bridge?
    What? Yeah, whatever, you're good

