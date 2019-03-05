Another Day, Another Tesla Driver Asleep At The Wheel Doing 75MPH

March 5, 2019

This is a short Twitter video captured by a car passenger of a man asleep behind the wheel of his Tesla while cruising down the highway at 75MPH. Like parents not getting their children vaccinated, this is a disturbing trend. "Plus they both increase the chance of death for the individual and the people around them." That makes two idiot things they have in common. Now if you'll excuse me *giving myself a mechanical pencil shot for cooties* I'm meeting a girl this afternoon.

Keep going for the video while I lay on my horn.

Thanks to Brian A, who agrees until cars are autonomous enough to have a waterbed for a front seat, drivers should remain awake.

People Aged 4 - 95 Try To Describe What Life Is Like At Their Age In One Word

Previous Story

Motorcyclist Surprises Car Passenger With Hand Out Window At 65MPH

Next Story
  • Douchy McDouche

    And how many Tesla accidents have there been so far compared to regular drivers? Exactly. Automated driving is becoming the norm. They already have self-driving taxis in some countries. People need to stop freaking out about this.

  • Deksam

    Note to all Tesla users: Tint all windows before any long trip.

  • I can sleep whilst travelling at 75 mph.
    It's called a train.

  • tyr2180

    It would be great if his justification for sleeping at the wheel is that he was just wayyyyyy too drunk to drive, and knew the fine for sleeping would be lower...

  • JimmyJam

    I understand the concern, and that he shouldn't be behind the wheel, full stop. But if the alternative to that is this same clown driving a regular car, then I'm super grateful for the Tesla in the equation.

  • The_Wretched

    In a regular car, sleeper would be off the road in under 50 yards. Riskier for a moment but then problem solved.

  • Ghost Pirates

    Cars like these should automatically alert police if this shit has been going on for x-hours.

  • Ghost Pirates
  • Bling Nye

    The day that we can all do that can't come soon enough.

  • Corky McButterpants

    ...and that day is now my friend; if you've got the cojones.

  • Douchy McDouche

    Or Tesla money.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: bad ideas, cars, come on man, disturbing trends, dozing off, driving, HONK HONK, man what is wrong with people i don't trust anything that much, poor decision making, sleeping, tesla, video, wake up!, well at least he's gonna die in his sleep, what the heck bro
Previous Post
Next Post