Another Day, Another Tesla Driver Asleep At The Wheel Doing 75MPH

This is a short Twitter video captured by a car passenger of a man asleep behind the wheel of his Tesla while cruising down the highway at 75MPH. Like parents not getting their children vaccinated, this is a disturbing trend. "Plus they both increase the chance of death for the individual and the people around them." That makes two idiot things they have in common. Now if you'll excuse me *giving myself a mechanical pencil shot for cooties* I'm meeting a girl this afternoon.

Keep going for the video while I lay on my horn.

Dude is straight snoozing going 75mph on the interstate, letting his @Tesla do the work. 😳😴 pic.twitter.com/RQD2LBSnGh — SETH BLAKE (@SethWageWar) March 4, 2019

Thanks to Brian A, who agrees until cars are autonomous enough to have a waterbed for a front seat, drivers should remain awake.