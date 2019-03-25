Another Day, Another Adult Falling Through The Trampoline Nets At An Indoor Playground

March 25, 2019

Because why should children get to have all the fun on a playground designed specifically for their size and weight, this is a video of an adult man falling through the trampoline netting at a children's indoor playpark (previously: this lady who did the same thing and almost took a kid out like Dorothy's house did the Wicked With Of The East). Wait, so was this a little AFTER HOURS party? Because I don't see anybody else in there. How do you get the run of an entire indoor playground all by yourself? "You sound jealous, GW." Well I'm not, I'm only jealous of one thing. "Please don't say my office chair." Come on, you know I finally came to terms with that.

Keep going for the video while I speculate just how little time is going to pass until somebody seriously injures themselves doing this.
...
...
A little help over here.

Thanks to Luc, who agrees the noises some of those nets made sounded like they were really suffering.

Two Men Find Fridge Full Of Beer In The Middle Of A Field On St. Patrick's Day Following Heavy Flooding

Previous Story

Freaky Deaky: Timelapse Of Three Pets Snails Eating

Next Story
  • Wooder

    To stop the adults from doing this, just make a small tube into this section and they will never get there unless they are under 110 lbs.

    Of course you could get an adult/overweight kid/wheelchair caught in the tube and they will only die of embarassment.

  • Douchy McDouche

    Whoever is making these safety nets is not very good at it.

  • The_Wretched

    "for their size and weight,"
    It's pretty obvious that adults misuse the playground and that they present an "attractive nuisance." There's no excuse for not using higher strength materials.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: adult by age and size only mind you, adults, being jealous, children, having a great time, hurting yourself, i mean of course i'm jealous obviously, i'm flying jack!, kids, playground, those poor trampoline nets, video, whee!, why should kids get to have all the fun?
Previous Post
Next Post