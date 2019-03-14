A Video Look At All The Prosthetic Work That Goes Into Game Of Thrones

March 14, 2019

With the final season of Game Of Thrones just a month away, this is a video highlighting some of the incredible prosthetic work that goes into the making of the show. Now I know when we first met I was still living at home and my mom wouldn't let me watch Game Of Thrones on account of all the violence and nudity, but now I'm proud to announce I have since moved away from home (almost 80-feet, into a not very converted shed in the backyard) and have already begun binging through the series in anticipation of the final one. "OH NO YOU DON'T." Uh-oh. *watches as orange extension cord I ran from the garage pulls the television off my nightstand, comes unplugged, gets yanked under the door* I didn't even get to see a dragon yet!

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to me, for being brave enough to admit I could probably benefit from an all new face, even a White Walker one.

Video Of Guys Pushing A ~$3-Million Pagani Huayara Supercar Out Of The Snow

Previous Story

Real Products That Exist: Unicorn Head Wall Sconce With Light-Up Rainbow Horn

Next Story
  • GeneralDisorder

    One time I was dating a woman and she made me watch Game of Thrones. It was awful. I made sure to never be around when new GoT episodes came out.

  • Munihausen

    Still haven't caught any of the last season. Seeing Ramsay Bolton die was my high point thus far.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: behind the scenes, body parts, dragons, game of thrones, getting amped, impressive, makeup, prosthetics, shows, so that's what that looks like, special effects, that's it i'm moving off the property and i mean it this time, video
Previous Post
Next Post