A Video Look At All The Prosthetic Work That Goes Into Game Of Thrones

With the final season of Game Of Thrones just a month away, this is a video highlighting some of the incredible prosthetic work that goes into the making of the show. Now I know when we first met I was still living at home and my mom wouldn't let me watch Game Of Thrones on account of all the violence and nudity, but now I'm proud to announce I have since moved away from home (almost 80-feet, into a not very converted shed in the backyard) and have already begun binging through the series in anticipation of the final one. "OH NO YOU DON'T." Uh-oh. *watches as orange extension cord I ran from the garage pulls the television off my nightstand, comes unplugged, gets yanked under the door* I didn't even get to see a dragon yet!

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to me, for being brave enough to admit I could probably benefit from an all new face, even a White Walker one.