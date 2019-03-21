A Video About The Transparent Larval Stage Of Young Eels

March 21, 2019

This is a video hitting us with some pop-up facts about leptocephalus ("slim head"), the almost completely transparent larval stage of eels (among other members of the superorder Elopomorpha). Prior to their metamorphosis into the juvenile glass eel stage of their lives, the eels contain only tiny organs, a tube for a gut, and no red blood cells, resulting in their invisibility cloaks. Speaking of -- I actually bought an invisibility cloak from an online wizard supply company and I plan on giving it a test just as soon as this business meeting gets too boring for me to bear anymore, which is right about now. *tosses cloak over heads, bee-lines it for the conference room door* "We can all still see your legs you know." *removes cloak, sulks back to seat at table* Man, I accidentally bought a kids size and their return policy is bullshit.

Keep going for the video while I speculate if eels evolved this trait to look like clear pieces of plastic ocean garbage.

Thanks to Joshua S, who doesn't need to be transparent to be invisible because he's a ninja.

  • Douchy McDouche

    Huh huh. Phalus.

  • ngoc

  • lushkneebumbuild

    these are the ones the japanese pay big bucks to eat by the bucketful and wipe out half a generation of eels in one festival, right?

    local population started running out so they buy from canada?

  • Douchy McDouche

    Oh the Japanese don't eat them. Google "japanese eel porn".

  • ShockOf Gayness

    NO YOU RACIST CUNT

  • GeneralDisorder

    There's literally nothing racist about critiquing a national festival if it wipes out species.

    Edit: stricken for broader scope.

  • lushkneebumbuild

    actually yes, i've just looked it up. the demand far exceeds even what they're able to farm (from wildcaught babies since the eels don't breed in captivity) and so euroasian glass eels are nearly extinct from japan's overfishing, and they're starting on the northamerican population. and pretty much only japan is eating them(over three quarters of all eels harvested)

  • Bling Nye
  • lushkneebumbuild

    for some reason this opened a thousand tabs of firefox and crashed my computer

  • Bling Nye

    Really? Shit, the link is broken on mine I just noticed, it doesn't play the full gif, it just plays the first second or so. Going to edit it with a jpg replacement... Apologies.

