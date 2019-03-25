A Video About The Lykoi, A Newly Recognized Breed Of Cat That Look Like Little Werewolves

March 25, 2019

lykoi-cat.jpg

This is a ten minute video from "British online wildlife show" Animal Watch discussing the Lykoi (Greek for wolf), a new officially recognized breed of cat that's the result of a natural mutation that causes only sparse hair growth, including around the face (previously seen HERE). Some more info while I telepathically let my cats at home know I love them and to please try to keep the turds in the litterbox:

The Lykoi, also referred to as the 'werewolf cat', is a natural mutation from a domestic short-haired cat. Lykoi has a similar appearance of a werewolf, hence its nickname. The name Lykoi Cat roughly means Wolf Cat in Greek. This natural mutation is said to have occurred in domestic cats for the past two decades. ...Numerous tests were carried out on the cats to determine whether they have any health problems or diseases that could have caused the mutation. It was discovered that the cats come from a natural mutation and the Lykoi breeding program began. In September 2011, the first-ever Lykoi to Lykoi breeding cat was born.

Admittedly, werewolf cats are cool, but so is adopting a regular cat from a shelter. Plus you don't have to worry about those ones craving raw meat every full moon. Hoho, Remus Lupin knows what I'm talking about! "UNCHAIN ME THIS INSTANT." Haha, not until you score me a date with Professor McGonagall like you promised. "I asked, she said she's too old and doesn't have any interest." Tell her my Patronus is a mobility scooter.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Anne, who wants to know if they meow at the full moon.

Well That Was Delightful: Guy Plays Super Mario Theme On Violin At Four Different Skill Levels

Previous Story

Replica Of The Family Truckster Car From National Lampoon's Vacation Going Up For Auction

Next Story
  • Kaizer Chief

    Remember the good old days before YouTube? When people who presented shows were carefully chosen (and trained) for voice quality, so you didn’t have to listen to someone who sounds like the love-child of Tommy Wiseau and Stephen Hawking.

  • Ivanna Pewpalott

    o hi mark

  • Douchy McDouche

    If you're into cats who look like they're carrying the Black Plague.

  • Tigerh8r

    It's a "Flerken".

  • The_Wretched

    Ivanka's selling cats now?

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: breeds, cats, freaky deaky, hair, howling at the moon, man i want my own online wildlife show we should make one, mutations, mythical creatures, pets, so that's what that looks like, things that look like other things, video, well how about that, werewolf
Previous Post
Next Post