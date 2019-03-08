A Self Defense Leather Coin Purse To Thump People With

This is the $40 'EASYANT Mini Outdoor Every Day Carry Coin Purse Bag Men Utility Self-Defense Multi-Tool' available on Amazon. I'm pretty sure 'multi-tool' in this case is just two though: coin purse and skull thumper. The leather purse was designed to be fastened around a belt with its single snap so it's available for quick release and beat-down should the need arise. Just make sure you don't spend all your change on chewing tobacco or the thumper won't be as effective. Man, I still remember the first time I got hit with a sock full of change. "What were you doing?" Trying to steal my brother's sock full of change. "So you deserved it." I didn't say I didn't deserve it, I just said I remember it. *fills two crew socks with loose change, ties them together like nunchucks* Wanna play nickel ninjas?

Keep going for a couple more shots including one of the thumper being worn on what is quite possibly the cheapest belt I've ever seen.

