A Map Imagining Current International Borders 250-Million Years From Now If Earth Is One Giant Supercontinent Again

March 7, 2019

neopangea.jpg

Note: Much larger version HERE, but you may need to open the image in a new tab to see it at full resolution.

Pangaea Ultima is a possible future supercontinent configuration that could occur in the next 250-million years "based on examination of past cycles of formation and breakup of supercontinents." It is NOT based on the current understanding of plate tectonics, which "are too imprecise to project that far into the future." So basically it's just a wild guess of what might be 250-million years from now, not that we'd ever need to worry about international borders at that time or anything else for that matter because the only even close to living thing left on earth will be a cute little robot pooping out compressed cubes of human garbage.

Thanks to n0nentity, who agrees 250-million years from now there probably won't even be an earth.

  • Gordon Freeman

    Dr. Congo is the other name I go by when I check into hotels.

  • Conrado Parra

    So Port Louis in Mauritius in the center of the world

  • Would be a fun setting for an RPG.

    "There are now warrants out for each of your arrests in Brazil and Antarctica."
    "Fine. We're walking to Madagascar."

  • Wooder

    Time to sell the property in Portugal (that's heading to the north pole).

    Time to buy property in Antarctica as that's going next to Brazil...oh yeah!

  • James Mcelroy

    I'm sure the earth's polarity will have switched by then, so Portugal at south pole? Plus this map doesn't give spacial orientation on the globe so maybe Brazil will end up at one of the poles?

  • Munihausen

    Yeah, it'll be about 250M years before Korea is unified.

  • The_Wretched

    If I play with smooshy putty maps...

  • FearlessFarris

    Great, now we need to build a border wall between us and Mexico AND Cuba.

  • James Mcelroy

    the way things are going now, it seems that the west coast of north america is headed towards the east coast of Asia.

