A Look At The New Tesla Model Y's All Glass Roof

March 15, 2019

This is a short video just released by Tesla showing the upcoming Model Y's all glass panoramic sunroof (most trims of the Model Y will be available in 2020 starting at $47,000, with an entry-level version coming in 2021 for around $39,000). That is a lot of glass. Maybe TOO MUCH glass. And you know what they say about people who drive in glass cars. "They shouldn't drive like @$$holes." Exactly, just like everybody else. AND USE YOUR TURN SIGNALS, IT TAKES ONE FINGER. Now get off my lawn.

Keep going for the video but the gif is really it. If you're interested in all the car's specs, Jalopnik has some good coverage HERE.

Thanks to Marc B (again with the cars!) and hairless, who agree pigeons are gonna have a field day with these roofs.

  • Douchy McDouche

    Bird poop is gonna look real pretty from beneath. And good luck keeping that clean and clear.

  • Wooder

    Great now I will have to wear pants when I drive my car!

  • GeneralDisorder

    Technically you don't "have to"... But you would give a free show if you don't.

  • FearlessFarris

    It would be a little unnerving to drive one of these during a hail storm. There are some times that you just want that comforting feeling of being surrounded by steel.

  • Closet Nerd

    I always signal when driving [puts up middle finger]

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    only took one finger too!

  • Bling Nye

    https://www.youtube.com/wat...

    One hand on the wheel
    the other out the window
    with a smile on my face
    my middle finger up
    one hand on the wheel
    the other out the window
    with a smile on my face
    my middle finger up, 2-3-4

