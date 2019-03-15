A Look At The New Tesla Model Y's All Glass Roof

This is a short video just released by Tesla showing the upcoming Model Y's all glass panoramic sunroof (most trims of the Model Y will be available in 2020 starting at $47,000, with an entry-level version coming in 2021 for around $39,000). That is a lot of glass. Maybe TOO MUCH glass. And you know what they say about people who drive in glass cars. "They shouldn't drive like @$$holes." Exactly, just like everybody else. AND USE YOUR TURN SIGNALS, IT TAKES ONE FINGER. Now get off my lawn.

Keep going for the video but the gif is really it. If you're interested in all the car's specs, Jalopnik has some good coverage HERE.

Thanks to Marc B (again with the cars!) and hairless, who agree pigeons are gonna have a field day with these roofs.