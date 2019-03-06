A Giant Mechanical Trash-Eating Whale Parade Float

March 6, 2019

This is a video of a giant mechanical trash-eating whale parade float that was featured in the recent Viareggio carnival parade in Tuscany, Italy. Obviously, it carries a powerful message about sea pollution. Presumably that it's bad and we should do something about it besides build giant mechanical puppets. Still, no word what they did with the float after the parade was over, but hopefully not just dump it in the ocean.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Christina D, who asked me if all those people with the red coral hats are actually worshipping the trash whale, which is a definite yes.

A 400,000 LEGO Piece Full Scale VW Camper Van

Previous Story

Couple Arrives At Dock Late Just In Time To Watch Their Cruise Ship Dapart

Next Story
  • Nicholas Conrad

    What? I've been LIED to! Everyone, stop recycling a throw your garbage in the ocean! The whales NEED our garbage for food!!

  • Captain Matticus, LP Inc.

    Looks like Sin, the Consumer of Spira

  • sizzlepants

    ALL HAIL THE TRASH WHALE!!!

  • Closet Nerd

    Like something out of a Ghibli movie

  • Munihausen

    How much do you want to bet that the float is going to be dumped into the sea, after being dissembled or otherwise?

  • Douchy McDouche

    Jaws 19.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: ocean, oh man i love a good parade, oh who knew ocean pollution is a problem?, plastic, plastic waste, pollution, sealife, so that's what that looks like, stop feeding the whales trash!, things that look like other things, video, whale
Previous Post
Next Post