This is a video of a giant mechanical trash-eating whale parade float that was featured in the recent Viareggio carnival parade in Tuscany, Italy. Obviously, it carries a powerful message about sea pollution. Presumably that it's bad and we should do something about it besides build giant mechanical puppets. Still, no word what they did with the float after the parade was over, but hopefully not just dump it in the ocean.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Christina D, who asked me if all those people with the red coral hats are actually worshipping the trash whale, which is a definite yes.