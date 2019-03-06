A 400,000 LEGO Piece Full Scale VW Camper Van

These are a bunch of shots and a how-it-was-made video of the full scale VW camper van constructed out of LEGO. It contains over 400,000 pieces atop a steel frame so you can actually step inside the vehicle without having to run out while the builders attack you for wrecking the whole thing. *shrug* I'd spend a night in there. And, I dunno...maybe you'd like to join me? "No thanks." Why not? "You're weird, GW." You sound like my parents. Come on -- maybe we'll get attacked by a bear and make the evening news! Don't you worry though, I've got bear repellants if things get a little too dicey. "Let me see." They're right here. "Open your hands." No, I mean these are them -- my fists. "Just let me charge my camera so I can film the whole thing from a safe distance." I knew you'd come around! Let me know when you're ready, I'll keep training. *shadowboxes, loses*

Keep going for like a dozen more shots and the video.

Thanks to Justin T, who informed me he has a real VW camper in his driveway, but strangely didn't offer to let me crash there while my apartment is being fumigated for bed bugs.