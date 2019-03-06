A 400,000 LEGO Piece Full Scale VW Camper Van

March 6, 2019

lego-vw-camper-1.jpg

These are a bunch of shots and a how-it-was-made video of the full scale VW camper van constructed out of LEGO. It contains over 400,000 pieces atop a steel frame so you can actually step inside the vehicle without having to run out while the builders attack you for wrecking the whole thing. *shrug* I'd spend a night in there. And, I dunno...maybe you'd like to join me? "No thanks." Why not? "You're weird, GW." You sound like my parents. Come on -- maybe we'll get attacked by a bear and make the evening news! Don't you worry though, I've got bear repellants if things get a little too dicey. "Let me see." They're right here. "Open your hands." No, I mean these are them -- my fists. "Just let me charge my camera so I can film the whole thing from a safe distance." I knew you'd come around! Let me know when you're ready, I'll keep training. *shadowboxes, loses*

Keep going for like a dozen more shots and the video.

lego-vw-camper-2.jpg

lego-vw-camper-3.jpg

lego-vw-camper-face.jpg

lego-vw-camper-4.jpg

lego-vw-camper-5.jpg

lego-vw-camper-6.jpg

lego-vw-camper-7.jpg

lego-vw-camper-8.jpg

lego-vw-camper-9.jpg

lego-vw-camper-10.jpg

lego-vw-camper-11.jpg

lego-vw-camper-12.jpg

lego-vw-camper-13.jpg

Thanks to Justin T, who informed me he has a real VW camper in his driveway, but strangely didn't offer to let me crash there while my apartment is being fumigated for bed bugs.

  Closet Nerd

    I'm down to spend the night in the VW... we'll "fish bowl" the shit out of it!

  Bling Nye

    I always knew it as "hot box".

  Munihausen

    Falling over in that thing wouldn't be too groovy.

