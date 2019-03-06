65-Inch Flatscreen Modded To Look Like A Giant Nintendo Switch

This is the 65-inch flatscreen television that hardcore Nintendo fan Suprman9 modded with a custom wooden frame to look like a giant Nintendo Switch for his basement rumpus room. Man, I wish I had a rumpus room. Unfortunately my apartment is really just one small room, a smaller bedroom, and a bathroom not even big enough to swing a gerbil in, so there is no room for rumpus. Which is heartbreaking really, especially considering this *lifts shirt to reveal 'BORN TO RUMP' tattoo* "Oh wow." My future looked so much brighter at 18, you know?

Keep going for a couple more shots, but there's a full blog of the build at Suprman9's website HERE.

Thanks again to hairless, who