$200,000/Two Nights: The World's Most Expensive Hotel Suite (Is In Vegas, Looks Awful)

This is the world's new most expensive hotel suite, designed by British artist Damien Hirst and located on the 34th-floor of the Palms Casino Resort Sky Villa. The 'Empathy Suite' costs $200,000 for a minimum two-night stay, takes up 9,000 square feet over two floors and includes at least three bull sharks preserved in formaldehyde. That's important to me in a hotel room. Some more info about the ridiculousness:

It features two master bedrooms, two massage rooms and two and a half bathrooms along with a cantilevered Jacuzzi showcasing mosaic inlaid butterflies around it. Fit for throwing lavish parties, the suite boasts of a bar with two lounges and exclusive media/theater areas that can accommodate up to 52 guests.

The entire space is decorated with Hirst-designed furniture, drapery, carpeting and Italian leather sofas, each of which features the quintessential butterfly motif. A stay at the Damien Hirst suite also includes a 24-hour butler service, a chauffeured car service, A-list access to on-site entertainment, a private Palms art tour and more.

But it just looks so....awful. I mean maybe if you're Damien Hirst's biggest fan a stay there would make sense, but otherwise, why? "Why do rich people do anything?" No clue, but I really wish I knew firsthand. Speaking of *pushes glasses up on nose* are there any sugargeeks out there looking for a nerdtoy? "Will you only speak in programming languages?" AND dress as a different Star Wars character every day.

