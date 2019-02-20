Yoyo Ninja Demonstrates His Skills

This is a video of 2A Yoyo World Champion Shu Takada demonstrating his yoyo skills, along with a bunch of acrobatics for BONUS STYLE POINTS. And you know how I feel about bonus style points. "You like them a lot." Exactly, they're right up there with breakfast in bed. AND dinner in bed (pass the butter and gravy).

Keep going for the video while I try not to strangle myself with my Duncan.

