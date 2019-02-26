Winter Sports: Video Of A Snowblower Race (SPOILER: It's As Exciting As It Sounds)

Because what the hell else is there to do in the middle of winter in whatever barren arctic wasteland this is from, this is an entirely too long video (4 minutes!) of the competitors in a Winter Carnival snowblower race. That does not look like it's very much fun. Snowblowing is a chore, not a sport. The same goes for running. "Says the guy who thinks getting up off the couch counts as a sit-up." It does, and I try to do as few as possible. I want to keep my meat nice and doughy for whatever giant eventually eats me.

Keep going for the video.

