Video Of A Real-Life Robotech Mecha Transforming

February 15, 2019

This is a shaky video of a Macross (english adaptation Robotech) VF-1S mecha transforming at a previous Beijing Comic Convention. The all-metal 1/9 scale model was created by artist Sun Shiqian and transforms back and forth from its two forms all on its own. I know, I thought it was the Decepticon's Starscream at first too. It's not though, it's a Robotech VF-1S mecha. I'll admit, I'm not that familiar with the Robotech franchise. With the local Dairy Queen franchises? All the owners know me by name. And that name, of course, is -- "Sir Eatalot?" IT'S THE BLIZZARD KING, JERK.

Keep going for a couple shots of the mecha and the video of its transformation, which is really just the gif in higher quality.

robotech-transforming-1.jpg

robotech-transforming-2.jpg

Thanks to my good pal/worst enemy Terry, who I will undoubtedly have to mech battle to the death one day. The future just isn't big enough for the two of us.

  • Deksam

    Robotech was my favorite cartoon in grade 7, then years later I heard the name Gundam for the same type of machines and I was like "How the heck did they go from a cool name like Robotech to Gundam?" My life was never the same after that.

  • Tom327Cat

    It looks more like Shaggy from Scooby Doo getting up off the couch.

  • ProphetZarquon

    It's definitely the English version of a Macross Valkyrie VF-1S, not a Robotech Veritech VF-1S. Macross labels stuff UN Spacy, Robotech labels stuff RDF\REF. There is no UN Spacy in Robotech.

    There's the original Macross series in Japanese, the Macross series English dub, & all subsequent Macross serials with their Japanese & English versions; then there's the adaptation of the original Japanese Macross series, Southern Cross series, Masters Saga series, & Sentinels, all mashed together to create Robotech, which was originally made in English.

    Macross Plus is not Robotech. Macross itself is not Robotech, & Robotech is not Macross, yet! (The licenses for the Robotech series & games are not being renewed & may revert from Harmony Gold & Palladium Games, to Studio Nue which registered the original license for Macross properties.)

    Robotech is effectively dead, unless Studio Nue decides to retcon it into their Macross timelines once the competing licenses expire.

    That's a very impressive model & since nobody has a license for any Robotech products lasting beyond the next few years, I'm not surprised that the model isn't bearing any Robotech labeling. Anything coming out commercially right now is definitely going to be Macross, & probably forever after until the license restrictions for Macross itself expire.

    I want to see a fully transforming Valkyrie mecha that really flies, next. Then it's only a matter of time & vast misuse of resources before we can see a live-action Macross movie made using only practical effects & 1:1 scale sets. Internet, bring me that horizon!

  • HECMAR JAYAM

    Oh.

