This is a video from the Okeanos Explorer deep-sea research vessel highlighting a 'Psychedelic Medusa' hydrozoa (Crossota millsae). It looks like a firework that just exploded, doesn't it? "Kind of." I'll take it. After all, kind of is a close relative to yes. "How close?" Well they could probably still date and get married if that's what you're asking. "So not very close at all." Well I'm from West Virginia so it's different.

Keep going for the whole video, complete with live scientist commentary.

Thanks to Eric P, who agrees if you ever see a psychedelic Medusa, it's your duty to threaten to blast it with your arm-cannon until it divulges the location of Mother Brain.