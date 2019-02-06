Transform And Rock And Roll Out: Transformer Inspired Band The Cybertronic Spree Cover Led Zepplin's 'Immigrant Song'

This is a video of Transformer inspired band The Cybertronic Spree covering Led Zepplin's classic 'Immigrant Song.' The production value of the concert music video was surprisingly higher than I was expecting. Same goes for the kitchen shelf my mom hid all the OREOS on, which is why there's a broken stool on the counter and I need a ride to the hospital now.

Keep going for the video while I see if the ol' superglue trick still works when there's exposed bone.

