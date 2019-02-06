Transform And Rock And Roll Out: Transformer Inspired Band The Cybertronic Spree Cover Led Zepplin's 'Immigrant Song'

February 6, 2019

This is a video of Transformer inspired band The Cybertronic Spree covering Led Zepplin's classic 'Immigrant Song.' The production value of the concert music video was surprisingly higher than I was expecting. Same goes for the kitchen shelf my mom hid all the OREOS on, which is why there's a broken stool on the counter and I need a ride to the hospital now.

Keep going for the video while I see if the ol' superglue trick still works when there's exposed bone.

Thanks to carey, who agrees if you get the chance to see Transformers in concert, you go see Transformers in concert.

  • Douchy McDouche

    Anyone else tried searching "transformers porn" after this? That pink bot sure stirred something up.

  • Damon Sherman

    I can't tell if they're just OK musicians, or most of the audio quality kinda garbage.

    Still, having a gimmick does help. And the costumes are cool at least.

  • Andyman7714

    I can't believe they can play that well with all that shit on.

  • The_Wretched

    So 3 car pile up at the after party?

    Gwar has really changed up its look.

    Also, first real comment. BS "I'm first" is for Ordinary posters.

  • Conrado Parra

    looks like only old salty sea dogs commenting on these fair shores

  • Irina Abramovich

    The_Wretched: I've been reading Geekologie for like 10 or so years -- I can be a regular poster. True story. I saw Gwar live once and it was completely not memorable.

  • The_Wretched

    I've been commenting on geekology since it was a BBS in the 80s.

  • Irina Abramovich

    I've had a crush on GW since he was boning dinosaurs! It was THAT long ago.

  • Irina Abramovich

    First.=)

    I could only listen to it for 30 seconds or so, but i was asleep for most of that time.

