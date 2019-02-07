Timelapse Of A Single Cell Developing Into Hatched Newt

This is 'Becoming', a microscopic timelapse film from Jan van IJken that follows a single cell as it develops into a hatchling alpine newt. Fascinating. Also I had no idea microscopic camera technology was this advanced because I just tried taking a selfie of myself flexing in the mirror with my phone and it was all dark and grainy and I looked fat. And not sexy fat like Santa either. Anyway, where were we? "Newts." Oh man I LOVE tasteful nudes, let's go to the museum and take pictures.

