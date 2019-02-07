Timelapse Of A Single Cell Developing Into Hatched Newt

February 7, 2019

This is 'Becoming', a microscopic timelapse film from Jan van IJken that follows a single cell as it develops into a hatchling alpine newt. Fascinating. Also I had no idea microscopic camera technology was this advanced because I just tried taking a selfie of myself flexing in the mirror with my phone and it was all dark and grainy and I looked fat. And not sexy fat like Santa either. Anyway, where were we? "Newts." Oh man I LOVE tasteful nudes, let's go to the museum and take pictures.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to becca b, who agrees Mother Nature is a trip.

Resident Evil 2 Remake's Mr. X Encounters Get The DMX Treatment They Deserve

Previous Story

The iRobot Terra, A Roomba-Style Lawnmower

Next Story
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: amphibians, animals, biology, cells, fascinating, growing up, herpetology, holy smokes, microscopic, mother nature, so that's what that looks like, the circle of life, the miracle of life, the venn diagram of life, video, wait so where was the stork?
Previous Post
Next Post