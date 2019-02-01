Timelapse Of A Kitten Growing Up 10 Months In 26-Seconds

This is a 26-second timelapse video of Freya the silver tabby Maine Coon cat growing from kitten to adult over the course of ten months. Some more info while I wipe away a tear and tell a coworker, 'They just grow up so fast, don't they?':

"Images taken about 2 or 3 days apart to begin with, increasing to 10 to 15 days by the end. Morphing software used for transition."

What a cutie. Admittedly, there isn't a day that goes by that my family doesn't say they wish I'd stayed a kitten forever. "You mean a baby?" No -- I was raised by wolves, remember? "But wolves aren't cats." Yeah well the wolf education system isn't exactly number one in the country either.

Keep going for the whole video (the gif isn't even half).

Thanks to K Diddie And Frances, who agrees it's important to cherish every moment, and although you don't have to love cleaning the litter box, you do still have to do it.