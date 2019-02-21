ThisPersonDoesNotExist, A Website That Uses AI To Make Fake Human Faces

ThisPersonDoesNotExist.com is a website that's exactly what it sounds like provided it doesn't sound like anything but a site that uses artificial intelligence to create realistic human faces of people who don't exist. "Ghost people!" Not really, no. Who let this person in here?

Thispersondoesnotexist.com generates a new lifelike image each time the page is refreshed, using technology developed by chipmaker Nvidia.


Some visitors to the website say they have been amazed by the convincing nature of some of the fakes, although others are more clearly artificial.

Nvidia developed a pair of adversarial AI programs to create and then critique the images, in 2017.

The company later made these programs open source, meaning they are publicly accessible.

No word how many of the people I was matched with and messaged on the dating site I use are actually fake people, but I suspect from my perfect 0% response rate, all of them. I want my money back and then some. Enough for a fancy dinner to cry into.

Thanks to atheistgirl, who agrees fake people are the worst people. That's why I insist on honesty and am the smartest, most handsome man in all the kingdom.

  • @reallyrealDonald

    I'm going to create a similar website for my funeral home business called ThisPersonUsedToExist.com

  • jodyberry

    Why do most of them have AWFUL teeth?? Especially the lower choppers. Maybe the head coder is British.

  • ChungLingSoo

    I've had girlfriends tell me I couldn't be real. Or was it fake?

  • Bling Nye

    LOOK AT ALL MY FRIENDS!!

  • Munihausen

    Very cool, though I am sure they could dig up people who closely resemble all of these non-people, e.g., the guy with the glasses looks just like my proctologist.

  • Wooder

    What!??! Wait I'm on the site....NOOOOOOOO!!!!
    Loss of identify theft!

  • Josip Grabić

    There is also an AirBnB version of this. Really makes you think how safe would it be to travel in near future.

    https://thisairbnbdoesnotex...

  • Geekologie

    Nothing is true, everything is permitted.

  • The_Wretched

    I'll be over at 6.

  • Geekologie

    just let yourself in, i hate getting up

