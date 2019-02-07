The iRobot Terra, A Roomba-Style Lawnmower

This is a promotional video for the iRobot Terra robotic lawnmower. You just charge the bastard, set up the wireless beacons around your yard, connect it to the phone app, and like 4X the amount of time it would have taken you to push a mower, presto, your grass is cut. Hey -- at least you got to watch TV the whole time neighborhood kids were testing to see if it would run over their toes. Of course it looks like it's for someone who already keeps their lawn maintained like a golf course fairway, because based on its small size and electric motor, I'm assuming this thing doesn't have much, how do I put this *making inappropriate thrusting motions* oomph. But what do I know? I'm just a firm believer that if you're going to spend crazy amounts of money on a robotic lawnmower, why did you even have children? Are kids these days even building character? Food for thought. "That was pretty shitty food for thought." So it was junk food, it's all I know.

Keep going for a couple pictures and a video. The mower will be available soon in Germany and as a beta program in the US later this year.

Thanks to Clark, who agrees the key to a banging looking yard is a criss-cross cut.