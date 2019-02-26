The Infinity Gauntlet Bracelet And Chained Rings Set

This is the Avengers Infinity War Gauntlet Rings Bracelet available from ThinkGeek ($35). It's an officially licensed (personally I would have skirted that) piece of jewelry and features adjustable rings, each set with a faux infinity stone (you mean those aren't the real things?!). Want all the power in the universe but suffer from a nickel allergy? Don't fret my pet, the piece is made with a nickel-free zinc alloy. So, would you wear one? "No." Would you wear THIS? "Is that a promise ring?!" It sure is. "For me?!" I never said that. "Oh." Of course it's for you, and look -- I also carved our initials into the trunk of this tree! "Who's L.Z.?" Well I didn't know your initials so I just had to guess. *pops champagne, produces list of baby names* I'm sorry but this is all just happening so quick!

Keep going for one more shot of the not-gauntlet not on a hand.

Thanks to Allyson S, who agrees mood rings are really where it's at.