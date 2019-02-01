The Bubbly Blaster, A Heavy Duty Squirt Gun Attachment For Champagne Bottles

This is the Bubbly Blaster, a metal spray head attachment made for champagne bottles that turn them into squirt guns that can shoot as far as 30-feet. Plus it doubles as a stopper. Plus it costs $100, making it far more economical to spray champagne by holding your thumb over the bottle like a normal person who was born with a Taco Bell spork in their mouth instead of a silver spoon.

Keep going for a couple more shots and a video while I speculate why anybody is spraying champagne anywhere else but their mouth or rectum in the first place.

Thanks to