Tesla Introduces 'Dog Mode', Climate Control For Your Dog When The Engine Is Off, Along With A Message That Your Pet Is Safe

February 14, 2019

This is a short video demonstration of Tesla's new 'Dog Mode', a feature that regulates a preset temperature you've choose inside the cabin when you step out to do something, and displays a message ("My owner will be back soon. Don't worry! The A/C is on and it's XX°F") on the car's large center console for passers-by letting them know your pet is safe. It is quite possibly the best automotive feature since the seat belt, which my car doesn't even have because I drive a spaceship. It does have automatic climate control for my dogs though, which is necessary since a lot of time they're the ones driving anyways while I nap in am empty rocket booster. *puts 'DOG IS MY COPILOT' and 'DOG IS MY PILOT' shirts on dogs, pets them both on the head* Just go anywhere, I don't care.

Keep going for the whole video.

Thanks to Allyson S

  • Douchy McDouche

    9/10 people won't even notice the message because they'll be too busy being outraged and offended.

  • Dao

    Elon Musk must have come up with this idea when he was blitzed with Rogan

  • Deksam

    Tesla has got to reintegrate their screens into the dash again, those tack on screens are just ugly and in the way.

  • lushkneebumbuild

    won't stop some crazy person breaking my window in the dead of winter anyway

  • Eric

    Someone still gone break that window, guaranteed.

