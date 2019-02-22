Surf's Up!: Man Rides Giant Sheet of Ice After Destroying Above Ground Pool

Because summer probably isn't going to come anyways so what's the point of having a pool, this is a short video of a man riding the giant iceberg that froze on top of the above ground pool he's destroying with a shovel. It's also accompanied by the Pirates Of The Caribbean theme, which was definitely value-add. In his own inspirational words:

I saved the motherf***ing beer, dude!

Technically I'm not certain he saved the beer as much as it just didn't fall over when his ice raft hit the rapids, but whatever, I'm not here to argue with my newest hero. You just watch, this man is going to be a real star one day. "Of what?" I mean I'm assuming a backyard wrestling league.

Keep going for the video of Captain Jack London in action.

Thanks to hairless, who agrees it's refreshing to see some people still know how to have fun.