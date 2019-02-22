Super Mario Fire Flower Garden Ornament

February 22, 2019

super-mario-fire-flower-garden-ornament-1.jpg

This is the $25 Super Mario Fire Flower Garden Statue designed and sold by ThinkGeek. The 12-inch resin statue weighs 3.5 pounds and would look perfect tucked into a flower bed. Not to brag or anything, but I'm somewhat of an accomplished gardener myself. "What do you grow, weeds?" What are you, a cop? "I said weeds, not weed." Oh, no -- just my own vegetables for the most part. Why buy it when you can grow it, that's my motto. "Is it though?" Man, I haven't grown anything since that last inch in college, and that was really only a quarter-inch that I've lied about on my driver's license ever since."

Keep going for a couple more shots in case you were curious what the back looks like. SPOILER: just like you'd expect.

super-mario-fire-flower-garden-ornament-2.jpg

super-mario-fire-flower-garden-ornament-3.jpg

Thanks to carey, who agrees Super Mario garden ornaments are a slippery slope. One minute you're buying a single fire flower, and the next you've got a whole garden full of piranha plants and vines to secret cloud areas.

Diver Saves Fish Trapped In Plastic Bag

Previous Story

Such Hoofwork: Goat Climbs Down A Palm Tree

Next Story
  • Tigerh8r

    If it would shoot fireballs at my neighbor's dog when it's pooping in my yard DESPITE THE LEASH LAW I would totally buy it.

  • Wooder

    Yeah that will just blend in perfectly with my garden...NOT!

  • Geekologie

    life isn't all about blending in you know

  • Munihausen

    Pretty cool. Could use a transvestite lizard (?) to shoot eggs from its nose at me IRL a bit more, though.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: different strokes for different folks, flowers, garden ornaments, gardening, green thumbs, just wonderful now i need garden gnomes of all the mario characters, nintendo, power-ups, super mario, sure why not, things that look like other things
Previous Post
Next Post