Super Mario Fire Flower Garden Ornament

This is the $25 Super Mario Fire Flower Garden Statue designed and sold by ThinkGeek. The 12-inch resin statue weighs 3.5 pounds and would look perfect tucked into a flower bed. Not to brag or anything, but I'm somewhat of an accomplished gardener myself. "What do you grow, weeds?" What are you, a cop? "I said weeds, not weed." Oh, no -- just my own vegetables for the most part. Why buy it when you can grow it, that's my motto. "Is it though?" Man, I haven't grown anything since that last inch in college, and that was really only a quarter-inch that I've lied about on my driver's license ever since."

Keep going for a couple more shots in case you were curious what the back looks like. SPOILER: just like you'd expect.

Thanks to carey, who agrees Super Mario garden ornaments are a slippery slope. One minute you're buying a single fire flower, and the next you've got a whole garden full of piranha plants and vines to secret cloud areas.