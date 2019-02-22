Such Hoofwork: Goat Climbs Down A Palm Tree

February 22, 2019

This is a video of a goat climbing down a very steep palm tree. Admittedly, that is some solid hoofwork. If I had been that goat there's no question I would fallen from the very top of the tree, then when I finally raised my head I would have gotten conked by a bunch of falling coconuts, just like you'd expect to see in a cartoon. "That's not a coconut tree." I'm also not a goat, this is all just hypercritical. "You mean hypothetical?" You know what? *slams laptop, flushes, stands and pulls pants up* I think I'm done here. "You forgot to wipe." MY UNDERWEAR WILL TAKE CARE OF IT.

Keep going for the video, as well as another from a couple years ago of a goat chilling waaaay up in a palm.

Thanks to Luc, who agrees there's a reason goats are the greatest of all time.

