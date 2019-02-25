Smart Thinking: Trying To Fight An Electrical Fire With Snow

February 25, 2019

This is a video from somewhere (Russia?) where somebody thought that maybe a little shovelful of snow might extinguish an electrical fire. I...don't think it worked. It probably just needs more though, I'd keep shoveling. And make sure to really get it in there.

Keep going for the whole video, which features way, way, way more fireworks.

Thanks to hairless, who agrees you don't know till you try and almost die in the process, and even then you can't be 100% certain it shouldn't have worked.

  • Douchy McDouche

    Russia's version of Chinese firecrackers.

  • Mike Gover

    When they say "water and electricity don't mix well", I'd say no. They mix very well.

    They're like a couple of school kids, best friends. When they're on their own, they're fine. But when you seat them next to each other in class, they egg each other on until they disrupt class in a spectacular way. Resulting in every teacher carefully separating them first on the class seating plan for the rest of high school.

  • D3Fd0ck

    And the darwin award goes to....

  • Douchy McDouche

    To someone not in this video because only dead people qualify.

  • Bling Nye

    Dead or rendered incapable of reproducing. Specifically, results must be "dead or sterile" effectively removing them from the gene pool.

  • Deksam

    ... That guy, right?

