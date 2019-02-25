Smart Thinking: Trying To Fight An Electrical Fire With Snow

This is a video from somewhere (Russia?) where somebody thought that maybe a little shovelful of snow might extinguish an electrical fire. I...don't think it worked. It probably just needs more though, I'd keep shoveling. And make sure to really get it in there.

Keep going for the whole video, which features way, way, way more fireworks.

Thanks to hairless, who agrees you don't know till you try and almost die in the process, and even then you can't be 100% certain it shouldn't have worked.