Saturday Morning: A Lucky Charms Inspired Beer Brewed With Marshmallow Bits

This is Norfolk, Virginia based Smartmouth Brewing Company's Saturday Morning IPA, a Lucky Charms inspired beer that's brewed with cereal marshmallow bits. The 6.6% ABV brew will be available for a limited time before Saint Patrick's Day, but unfortunately only in Virginia at select bars, restaurants and beer stores because Smartmouth can't ship their beer. Thankfully, I have some friends in Virginia who can. *wink wink, nudge* Some more info while I buttchug a bowl of Frosted Mini Wheats. "Ouch." They're like little scouring pads:

According to Smartmouth Brewing, Saturday Morning IPA is "..brewed with in-house toasted marshmallows and bulk dehydrated-marshmallow-bits. It has been hopped and dry-hopped with Galaxy and Calypso hops. The nose is sweet and citrus, with orange and pear aromas. It has a soft pillowy body with a slight cereal taste. The result is magically ridiculous!"

I like how it's even called Saturday Morning so you won't feel so guilty drinking one in the AM when you wake up over the weekend. "Honey, what the hell are you doing?" It's called Saturday Morning! What was I supposed to do? "You were supposed to get dressed so we could meet my parents for brunch." Riiiiiiight -- about that. "WHAT about that?" *sees that look in her eyes* I'll go jump in the shower.

Thanks to Closet Nerd, who agrees there's nothing more relaxing than kicking your feet up on a Saturday morning in your pajamas, bowl of cereal on chest, cartoons on television. It's a lifelong pleasure.