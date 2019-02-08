So, They've Come To This: Hermit Crab Using Scary Doll Head For A Shell

This is a shot of a young hermit crab using a discarded doll head for a shell. Flashbacks to Toy Story aside, I tried zooming and enhancing the photo CSI-style with the hopes it had been manipulated, but, based on my Photoshop expertise (I once pasted my head on a hunk's body for an online dating profile pic), it looks real. I also included ANOTHER shot of a different crab using a possibly even scarier doll head for a shell that was found on a Taiwan beach, because clearly this is an epidemic. Man, what the hell have we done to this planet? Is it too late to turn back? If there was a big red button that would wipe out all humanity and give the planet back to the animals, would you push it? Trick question -- HELP ME PUSH THE BUTTON, IT TAKES TWO PEOPLE BECAUSE OF THE FAILSAFE.

Keep going for the other shot.

Thanks to Beebs, who agrees we don't deserve this planet, and haven't for quite some time.