So, They've Come To This: Hermit Crab Using Scary Doll Head For A Shell

February 8, 2019

crab-with-doll-head.jpg

This is a shot of a young hermit crab using a discarded doll head for a shell. Flashbacks to Toy Story aside, I tried zooming and enhancing the photo CSI-style with the hopes it had been manipulated, but, based on my Photoshop expertise (I once pasted my head on a hunk's body for an online dating profile pic), it looks real. I also included ANOTHER shot of a different crab using a possibly even scarier doll head for a shell that was found on a Taiwan beach, because clearly this is an epidemic. Man, what the hell have we done to this planet? Is it too late to turn back? If there was a big red button that would wipe out all humanity and give the planet back to the animals, would you push it? Trick question -- HELP ME PUSH THE BUTTON, IT TAKES TWO PEOPLE BECAUSE OF THE FAILSAFE.

Keep going for the other shot.

crab-with-doll-head-1.jpg

Thanks to Beebs, who agrees we don't deserve this planet, and haven't for quite some time.

  • Nick Pappagiorgio

    It's like a skulltula https://imgur.com/a/KhGt9JU

  • Douchy McDouche

    Craaab People,
    Craaab People.
    Walk like Crab,
    Talk like people.

  • Munihausen

    Toy Story 5, directed by David Lynch.

  • MustacheHam

    Geeze, the chances of this happening.

  • Irina Abramovich

    Why doesn’t somebody build a NICER home for the little crab??

  • Doog

    That crab new exactly what it was doing when it took up inside the creepy baby head and I don't like it.

  • Lindsey

  • Bling Nye

    These are the crabs they warn you about in sex ed class.

  • Closet Nerd

    Kick it with those Pizza Planet shoes!

  • Draco Basileus

    NO-FUCKING-OPE!

