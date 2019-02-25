Rick And Morty Anatomy Park Edition Operation Game

February 25, 2019

This is the Rick And Morty Anatomy Park Special Edition of Operation available from TheBigBadToyStore ($28, and probably available elsewhere, do your research, you don't pay me enough to be your personal shopper although I do think you'd look great in culottes). Personally, I've always hated Operation. I used to run screaming and crying every time I got buzzed. I know, it's hard to believe, but it's true -- as rough and rugged as my exterior might seem, I've always been a very delicate creature on the inside. Like-- "Quasimodo." Okaaaaay, I was going to say like a butterfly operating a giant mecha, but why not hurt some feelings?

Thanks again to hairless, who agrees Operation is the exact reason why it's scary to concentrate anymore.

  • Deksam

    Still looking for and Alien version of this, called Grey's Anatomy.
    I had heard a few hints about it on TV, but to this day, I have still never seen it.

    SECOND! SUCK IT, ORDINARY PEOPLE!!!

  • Megatron Jenkins

    FIRST! EAT IT, ORD!!!

