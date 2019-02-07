Resident Evil 2 Remake's Mr. X Encounters Get The DMX Treatment They Deserve

This is a clip of some of Claire's various encounters with 'Mr. X' (a Tyrant T-103 biological weapon developed by the Umbrella Corporation and sent to Raccoon City to retrieve a G-Virus sample and kill the city's remaining police officers) in the recently released Resident Evil 2 remake, but with DMX's 'X Gon' Give It To Ya' added as the soundtrack. It works surprisingly well. "Did you even watch it?" Hell no, that shit looked terrifying. I'm still traumatized from the very first zombie you see in Resident Evil 1 for the original Playstation, and the graphics were so bad back then it could have been a Space Invader I shot in the face.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Nick, who agrees just living life is enough of a survival horror game.