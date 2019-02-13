Real Products That Exist: The 24-Pounds Of Cheese Wedding Cake

This is the Sid Wainer & Son Cheese Lover Artisan Wedding Cake available from CostCo. It costs $440 and contains five different kinds of cheeses totaling a whopping 24 pounds, including (from bottom to top): 8 pounds of Red Leicester, 7 pounds of Danish Blue, 5 pounds of Murcia al Vino, 3 pounds ofTuscan Sheep's Cheese and a 17-ounce topper of Brillat Savarin Triple Cream Brie. The literal cheese cake is estimated to serve around 105 - 150 wedding guests, and, as far as wedding cakes go, is definitely the most likely to give them constipation. Obviously-- "I'm not serving them undercooked seafood 'to even things out.'" But it's the right thing to do!

Thanks to Stephanie B, who agrees being able to comfortably buy a whole wheel of cheese is when you know you've made it in life.