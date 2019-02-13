Real Products That Exist: The 24-Pounds Of Cheese Wedding Cake

February 13, 2019

cheese-wedding-cake-1.jpg

This is the Sid Wainer & Son Cheese Lover Artisan Wedding Cake available from CostCo. It costs $440 and contains five different kinds of cheeses totaling a whopping 24 pounds, including (from bottom to top): 8 pounds of Red Leicester, 7 pounds of Danish Blue, 5 pounds of Murcia al Vino, 3 pounds ofTuscan Sheep's Cheese and a 17-ounce topper of Brillat Savarin Triple Cream Brie. The literal cheese cake is estimated to serve around 105 - 150 wedding guests, and, as far as wedding cakes go, is definitely the most likely to give them constipation. Obviously-- "I'm not serving them undercooked seafood 'to even things out.'" But it's the right thing to do!

Keep going for two more shots.

cheese-wedding-cake-2.jpg

cheese-wedding-cake-3.jpg

Thanks to Stephanie B, who agrees being able to comfortably buy a whole wheel of cheese is when you know you've made it in life.

Ouch: Man Bites It Hard On Black Ice, Launches Both His Slippers

Previous Story

Dungeons & Dragons 'Stranger Things' Starter Kit Available For Pre-Order

Next Story
  • Hugh Manatee

    This is what my wife and I did (thank's to my 'beetis preventing me from enjoying a traditional cake). However, all of our guests LOVED it. I STILL get people telling me they loved the cheese. Plus, we weren't pushing leftovers on people.

  • Bling Nye
  • Douchy McDouche

    I thought it was a cake that looked like stacked cheese wheels. Disappointed!

  • MustacheHam

    That would be a cool idea for a cake though.

  • PyroLoveridge

    Had one for my wedding, went well with chutney. Cheaper to buy your own from local farms though.

  • Deksam

    I'll stick to strawberry cheese cake.

  • Chrystal

    I generally make roughly $6,000-$8,000 per month over the internet. It's more than enough to easily replace my old jobs salary, specially considering I only work about 20 hour a week at home.I lost my job after working for the same organization for several years, I wanted trusted source of income, I was not thinking about the "get rich quick" home packages you notice online. Those are all pyramid schemes or stuff where you need to sell to your friends and family. I basically needed a trustworthy method to earn a living for me and my family members. The most interesting part of working on-line is that I am always home with the little kids, I save a lot of money. Honestly,it is actually simpler than you would think, all you need to do is submit a simple form to receive front line access to the Home Profit System . I got the instructions kit and within 4 weeks I was generating over $4,000 a month. The instructions are quite easy, you don't have to be a computer whiz, but you should know how to use the net. If you can fill up forms and surf sites, you can do it easily, You don't even have to sell anything and nobody has to buy anything . It is as easy as being on Facebook or twitter.Here's the best way to start>>> https://amzn.pw/HjwRV

  • jrose

    I would eat far more of this than of any wedding cake I have ever eaten, including the one from my own wedding.

  • Nicholas Conrad

    Should have thought about cheese, that's pretty original... Here's what I ended up with, I think it was 53 crepes with chocolate filling, and of course served with mimosas.

    https://photos.app.goo.gl/J...

    It's close, not really sure which is better....

  • Geekologie

    my invite must have gotten lost in the mail

  • Nicholas Conrad

    Next time I get married, you're my best man for sure.

  • GeneralDisorder

    Oh, I get it. It's to stop up the bride so she can dance her feet off at the reception and not have to worry about a sudden attack of anxiety diarrhea.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: bet me i can't eat a whole layer i dare you, cake, cheese, dessert, different strokes for different folks, i'm so close to buying one of those giant wheels of cheese every time I'm at the cheese and wine store, oh wow, real products that exist, sure why not, weddings, yum
Previous Post
Next Post