Real Products That Exist (And Probably Should): Shittens, Mitten Style Moist Wipes

These are Shittens, mitten style moist wipes that can be used for cleaning babies, pets, or yourself -- the applications are practically limitless! I'm going to wear them the next time I eat barbecue! "No you're not." Nevermind, my mom says I'm not going to do that. Some product info while lick the lemon scent out of a wet-nap:

No One Wants Poop On Their Hands... Clean Up Any Mess With Shittens™

Shittens are the revolutionary new way to wipe up and clean up feces while protecting your hands Shittens are disposable, mitten-shaped moist wipes. While old fashioned, square wet wipes put your hands at risk for all kinds of accidental fecal contamination, the genius mitten shape of a Shitten provides not only safety from poop, but on a larger scale, emotional peace of mind. Safe for babies, pets and adults. Each Package Includes 20 Disposable Mitten-Shaped Moist Wipes

Unfortunately, a package of 20 costs $20, making them *crunching the numbers* a little more than 99 cents apiece. That is not cheap. Still, can you really put a price on not accidentally getting poop on your hand? Yes you can, and that price is the cost of five squares of toilet paper -- anything more and you should risk it.

Thanks again to Closet Nerd, who agrees getting poop on your hand is one of the universal human experiences that ties us all together. Just embrace it.